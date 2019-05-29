Jerry Clifford Enos of Bremen passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in a local hospital. He was born in Warren, Pennsylvania, March 18, 1949, son of the late Vian Clifford Enos and Alice Mildred Hartley Enos.In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold L. Enos and Gilbert L. Enos.Survivors include three sisters, Marion J. Peaire and William Frechette of Florida, Barbara E. and Tommy Keen of Texas and Berdena F. Moser of Bremen.Services were held Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 AM from the Poseyville United Methodist Church with Reverend Duane McManus and Vickie Peaire officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Murphy Harpst Children's Center, 740 Fletcher Street, Cedartown, GA 30125. Share your thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 29 to June 6, 2019