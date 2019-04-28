Jerry Norman King a lifelong resident of Bowie, MD. Jerry died peacefully on April 22, 2019, with his wife Linda, and his best friend Roger at his bedside. He passed after six weeks, due to complications from surgery.Jerry was born in Alexandria, Va. He attended and graduated from Bladensburg, H.S. Class of 59. Jerry worked while in high school at King Motor Company in Washington DC, until he acquired the company, moved it to Maryland and renamed his business King Towing, where he worked until his retirement in 2017.Jerry served his country in the U.S. Airforce Reserve, and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He attended St. Matthews United Methodist Church, where he met his wife Linda Jerry wasn't all work, in the 1960's through the 1970's, he owned and raced drag boats, and was able to tour the country while enjoying the sport. He also enjoyed watching car races, fishing, dancing, and feeding the birds and squirrels in the backyard. Jerry will be remembered as having a "Big Heart." He was an outgoing man who had a great sense of humor.Jerry is survived by his wife Linda of Bowie, MD, whom he married in 2017, his former spouse and mother to his daughter, Joanne Dustin, Daughter Renee King of Laurel, MD.The family is planning a memorial service at a later date.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Jerry's memory to:St. Matthews United Methodist Church 14900 Annapolis Road, Bowie MD 20715

