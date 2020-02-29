CROFTON-Jerry Franklin Kursban, 83, passed away peacefully in his home in Crofton, MD on February 26, 2020. He was born on Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 4, 1936, to the late Nathan and Mary (Claybon) Kursban. He grew up in Cincinnati and attended Walnut Hills High School. He continued his education at the University of Cincinnati, where he obtained an undergraduate degree in History and a graduate degree in Finance. He also obtained a degree in Psychology from the University of Maryland and a graduate degree in Public Administration from the Kennedy School at Harvard University. He moved with his family to the Washington DC area in 1964, where he worked for the US Army, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Coast Guard. Jerry was a voracious reader, a captivating storyteller, a devoted father who would do anything for his children. He always found ways to help those who were less fortunate. He put a tremendous emphasis and value on education. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kursban (Bollino), and by his brother Stanley Kursban. He is survived by his sister, Judith Tillett, daughters Julie Black and Mindy Kwiatkowski, son Neal Kursban, grandchildren Rachel, Mara, and Jacob; Brandon, Hana, Jacob, and Samuel; and Megan, and step-sons Tony and Michael Bollino. Funeral services held in Cincinnati, Ohio Friday, February 28. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 22, 1:00 P.M. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 333 Dubois Road, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Camp Livingston, 8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236 would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020