Jerry L. Chambers, a former sales representative and Vietnam veteran, died from pulmonary fibrosis on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was 75 and lived in Annapolis. He was born in Baltimore Sept. 8, 1945, the son of Lee C. Chambers, a Bethlehem Steel metallurgist, and Marie N. Chambers, a homemaker. Raised on the borderline of Guilford and Govans, he attended Baltimore City College, graduating in June 1963. He attended Bowling Green State University of Ohio, where he was recruited to play on their first NCAA Division I lacrosse team. Upon graduating from College in June 1967, Mr. Chambers enlisted in the Army and completed training at Ft. Dix, N.J., and Ft. Belvoir, VA, serving in South East Asia from Memorial Day 1968 to Memorial Day 1969. Along with the usual military awards, he received the Combat Infantry Badge. After being discharged from the Army, Mr. Chambers attended the International Graduate School of the University of Stockholm and traveled through Europe for several months. Upon returning to Maryland, he worked for the state of Maryland in economic development prior to working for several years in trade association work in Annapolis, Washington, D.C., and New York City. In 1980, Mr. Chambers married Jane A. Oakey, former editor of the Anne Arundel Times, and also started a 27-year career as a sales representative for the German cutlery manufacturer, J.A. Henckels. Mr. Chambers' territory covered sales in the Middle Atlantic states from South Carolina to Eastern Pennsylvania. In later years, he specialized in major department stores in the region. One of the duties with the Henkels organization required several trips to the firm's headquarters in Solingen, Germany, along with facilities in Spain and China. Even with the extensive travel required of Mr. Chambers' sales activities, he was devoted to his parish church, St. Anne's, where he served in the Sunday School for many years and was even mentioned in one Christmas pageant as a character called "Old Chambord." In addition, Mr. Chambers served on the Vestry of St. Anne's on two separate occasions, as well as on the Diocese Council for one term. He served for many years as treasurer or member of the Anne Arundel Regional Council. Finally, Mr. Chambers was one of the members of the Daily Office of Evening Prayer, serving on Sunday and Monday for 25 years and as General Secretary of the group over many years. A memorial service will be held at St. Anne's at a later date when the pandemic is over. In addition to his wife, Jane; he is survived by his daughter, Katie, of Brooklyn, NY, Lee C. Chambers, of Baltimore; nephews, Gregory L. Chambers, of Baltimore, and Michael J. Chambers of Baltimore County. An online guest book is available at



