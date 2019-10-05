Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry L. Stivers, Sr. was born November 3, 1934 in Baltimore, MD to the late Carroll John and Lydia Clara Jones Stivers and lived in Anne Arundel County for most of his life. Mr. Stivers proudly served with the Marine Corp 1954 - 1957. He worked as a Network Inspector for BGE for over 38 years prior to his retirement. A member of Glen Burnie Masonic Lodge #213 for over 50 years as well as a 50 year member of the Eastern Star. He also belonged to the Annapolis Tall Cedars #126, NRA, and American Legion Post in Westminster. Jerry enjoyed taking his motorhome all across America, into Canada and was proud to have made the trip to Alaska. Jerry treasured time with his grandchildren, he enjoyed antiquing the Music of Tennessee Ernie Ford and collecting music CD's of which he had over 2000. For many years he wintered in Polk City, FL. Later they moved to York, PA before moving to Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster in 2013. In addition to his parents Mr. Stivers is preceded in death by brothers John E., Carroll J. and Kenneth R. Stivers, sisters Audrey Corcoran and Katherine Stivers as well as great-grandson Wade A. Stivers, Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 Years Marlene W. Elton Stivers of Westminster, children Jerry L. Stivers, Jr. of Denton, Lawrence J. Stivers of Lorton, VA, daughter Beth M. Sandifer of New Windsor, brothers Gordon A. Stivers of Millersville, Lawrence C. Stivers of Pasadena and sister Ida Dennett of Pasadena. Jerry is also survived by six cherished grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mr. Stivers passed away peacefully in his home following a brief illness. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to . ( ) Friends may call on the family Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-7 PM with Funeral Service at 10 AM on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.Online condolences may be made at

Jerry L. Stivers, Sr. was born November 3, 1934 in Baltimore, MD to the late Carroll John and Lydia Clara Jones Stivers and lived in Anne Arundel County for most of his life. Mr. Stivers proudly served with the Marine Corp 1954 - 1957. He worked as a Network Inspector for BGE for over 38 years prior to his retirement. A member of Glen Burnie Masonic Lodge #213 for over 50 years as well as a 50 year member of the Eastern Star. He also belonged to the Annapolis Tall Cedars #126, NRA, and American Legion Post in Westminster. Jerry enjoyed taking his motorhome all across America, into Canada and was proud to have made the trip to Alaska. Jerry treasured time with his grandchildren, he enjoyed antiquing the Music of Tennessee Ernie Ford and collecting music CD's of which he had over 2000. For many years he wintered in Polk City, FL. Later they moved to York, PA before moving to Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster in 2013. In addition to his parents Mr. Stivers is preceded in death by brothers John E., Carroll J. and Kenneth R. Stivers, sisters Audrey Corcoran and Katherine Stivers as well as great-grandson Wade A. Stivers, Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 Years Marlene W. Elton Stivers of Westminster, children Jerry L. Stivers, Jr. of Denton, Lawrence J. Stivers of Lorton, VA, daughter Beth M. Sandifer of New Windsor, brothers Gordon A. Stivers of Millersville, Lawrence C. Stivers of Pasadena and sister Ida Dennett of Pasadena. Jerry is also survived by six cherished grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mr. Stivers passed away peacefully in his home following a brief illness. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to . ( ) Friends may call on the family Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-7 PM with Funeral Service at 10 AM on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.Online condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.