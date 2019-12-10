Jerry Dennis Turk, 74, a long time resident of Mayo, MD passed away on Thursday, December 5 after a lengthy illness. Born on March 20, 1945 in Washington, DC to the late Donald and Nellie Turk, Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force during the Viet Nam War. He worked for many years with Verizon, eventually retiring as a Supervisor. Jerry was a true gentleman and was very much loved by his family, friends and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah Mahoney Turk; his children, Evan (Megan) Turk and Laura Turk Ryan; his siblings, Norma, Scott (Robin) and Donald Turk, Jr., six grandchildren and a great-grandchild. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (lung.org). Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019