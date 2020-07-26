Jessica Helen Buinickas (94) of Odenton, Maryland, fondly known as "Grandma B" (a moniker that extended beyond family members), departed this life on June 12, 2020. Born on July 6, 1925, on the second floor of a two-story, wood house in Hadley, Massachusetts, to John and Margaret Madenski, Jessica would lead a life where family prevailed. From the feisty child, who smoked rolled cornhusks behind the family shed to the beloved elementary school teacher, Jessica's life was one of indomitable spirit and unconditional love and acceptance. Her early childhood days were spent in Hadley, Massachusetts with educational pursuits beginning at Hopkins Academy and ending with a teaching degree from Westfield State Teachers College. In 1946, she met the love of her life, Al, at a Labor Day dance in Northampton, Massachusetts. This love translated into a 63 year marriage which ended when Al passed away in 2013. Family became the center of Jessica's life as she and Al welcomed five children. A son, John, died in infancy, while son, Michael (Kathy), died unexpectedly at the tender age of 46. Her other children include Margaret Howard (John), Barbara Hyder (Norman) and William Buinickas (Laureen). Although she found joy in motherhood, she excelled at grand motherhood with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jessica often told the story of her second grade student who wanted to give her a Christmas gift. Lacking in funds, the student presented her with a necklace that he found in the dumpster. She proudly wore the necklace as she understood a gift from the heart. Jessica's gifts from the heart included charitable contributions through her volunteer work at the USO, delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, service to the community in Kiwanis and her volunteerism to Troop 721 assisting Scoutmaster "Mr. B.". Who could forget her homemade brownies and bug juice for the scout Cracker Barrels? Jessica will be sorely missed by her children and grandchildren but every time they hear, "l'll Google that," her presence will fill their hearts. Private family services were held on June 16, 2020 at Hardesty Funeral Home in Gambrills, Maryland. Interment is at Arlington National Cemetery.



