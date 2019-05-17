Jessie E. Fee, 81, a resident of Annapolis, MD for more than sixty years and previously of Kentucky, took her final breath on this earth and entered her eternal home, into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, May 14 at the Mandrin Hospice House in Harwood, MD. Born on January 12, 1938 in Annapolis to the late Clifton and Melvina Rawlings, Jessie was a member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Jimmy R. Fee and her husband of 12 years Dewey A. Fee and her granddaughter, Ashley Fee. Jessie is survived by her children, Gina Xenos, Larry (Ginny) Fee, Martha (Joe) Burcham and Beth (Bob) Kirchner; her grandchildren, Jimmy Fee, Cody Fee, Michael (Sarai) Burcham, Tina (Chris) Burcham, Erin (Shaun) Molina, Kyle (Carley) Carr, Dylan (Rachel) Carr, Holly Scarbrough, Katie (Stephen) Swarthout and Destiny Tolson and her great grandchildren, Abigail, Daniel and Hannah Molina, Nathaniel and Eliza Swarthout and Jayden Burcham. Friends are invited to celebrate Jessie's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, May 17 from 1 pm until her funeral service begins at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made online at:

