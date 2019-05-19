Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeter P. Battley Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeter P. Battley, Jr (Jet). on May 11, 2019 of Annapolis, MD Born in Ashville, NC to the late Jeter P. & Jessie Edwards Battley on February 16, 1926 Jet served as a Gunners Mate in the US Navy during WW II serving aboard the USS Frederick Funston (APA-89) in the Pacific Theater. He became a Cartographer/Photogrametrist for the U.S. Coast & Geodetic Survey.Jet loved sailing and participated in the Annapolis to Newport races, an avid reader and his winter in Hawaii. He was a long time Redskins football fan. His memberships included Elks Lodge 622 and the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 22.Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Lamela Holt Battley, daughters Cynthia Rincon of Atlanta, GA and Melissa Battley. Grandchildren Stephanie Grady (Sean) of Atlanta, GA and Shelly and Scott Newton of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. five great grandchildren. And uncle of Taylor Lemkuhl (Pat) of Boonsboro, MD. Jet was preceded in death by his daughter Shari Newton.A Celebration of Jet's life will be held on June 3, 2019 at 11:00 Am at the Fleet Reserve Club of Annapolis, 100 Compromise St, Annapolis, MD 21401 Inurnment will be at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. A special thank you for the comfort and support from the care providers from Comfort Care and Hospice of the Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, Special Olympics, Maryland, The SPCA-Annapolis and the USO.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 19, 2019

