Jill Le Sueur York passed away on May 6, 2020, at Collington Continuing Care Retirement Community in Mitchellville, MD. She was born on June 23, 1943, in Erie, PA, and after living for several years in Connecticut, moved to Meadville, PA in 1955. She graduated from Meadville Area Senior High School in 1961 and then attended Florida State University. After graduation from FSU in 1965 she began a career with the American Red Cross, with assignments in Vietnam, Germany, Japan, Rhode Island, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. After her marriage to Ernest York in 1991, she moved to Bowie, where she was an active volunteer with the Goodloe Memorial Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Bowie Community Theatre, Bowie Senior Chorale, and Anne Arundel County Literacy Council. A highly creative individual, she made crafts and visual art in a variety of media almost her entire life. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Donald York. She is survived by her brother, John H. Le Sueur, Jr. of Durham, NC, and her stepdaughters Lisa Lipford and Jenny Rine.



