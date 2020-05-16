Jim E. Collison, 76, skipped town after a valiant fight with cancer on May 9th, 2020, at home in Annapolis, MD. He was the devoted husband of Carol Collison for 45 years. Born November 23rd, 1943, in Baltimore, he always said he was born in the right place at the right time. As a young boy, Jimmy grew up in Annapolis and had his house taken to build Route 50 and the Severn River Bridge. At age 11, Jim fell in love with baseball and witnessed his beloved Orioles join the Major Leagues. When he was 13, he became a fan of rock 'n' roll, later followed by folk music, both of which solidified his lasting love for music. He was a faithful fan of the Grateful Dead and embraced a vagabond lifestyle hitchhiking from Maryland to California and everywhere in between. Jim enlisted in the Air Force the day after hearing JFK's Cuban Missile Crisis Speech and stood as part of the Honor Guard for the president in Cape Canaveral 6 days before his assassination. Driven by a passion for wanderlust and meeting new friends, Jim created a wide network of non-conformist, kindred spirits from San Francisco to Amsterdam. Despite his love of travel, Jimmy was a true son of Annapolis, his lifelong home. In the 70s, Jim met his wife and many of his closest friends while managing the Circle Theatre on State Circle. He and his group of friends would then go on to raise their kids together. He worked as a draftsman, artist, photographer, bartender, graphic designer, and postman. After 25 years working for the Postal Service, Jim retired to work at The Smoke Shop on Maryland Avenue. He was a lover of telling stories, cigars, photography, films that often confused his children and grandchildren, Holland, collared button-downs, lukewarm milk with a smack of coffee, guitar, cookies and milk, pinball, waterskiing, bowling, and playing pool. With 50 jobs, 50 houses, 50 cars, and 50,000 miles hitchhiked before age 30, Jim made the most out of life. Preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Vanessa (whom he called Scoob), Jim is survived by his patient wife, Carol Collison; his children, Kimberly Collison of London, England, Ula Gehret and wife Ana Mamic, of Dortmund, Germany, Casey Hanback and husband, Brian of Lusby, Rose Jack and husband, Josh of Annapolis; three sisters, Barbara Moyer of Guam, Pat Donoho and Carole Hardesty both of Annapolis; cousin Ron Snyder of Annapolis; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will occur when it is safe to do so.



