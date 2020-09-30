1/
Jimmy D. Fisher
1938 - 2020
Jimmy Doyal Fisher, 82, a 59-year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Glen Burnie, died on September 25, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Fisher was born on April 6, 1938 in Webster Springs, WV to the late Carl and Violet Fisher. Starting in his teenage years, Jimmy developed a love for driving cars and trucks and even owned his own car business in the 1970s – Jim's Foreign Car. More recently, he worked for a company driving dump trucks. Outside of work, Jimmy was a member of his local American Legion and Moose Lodge and enjoyed spending time there with his friends. More than anything else, he loved his family and will be dearly missed by them. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fisher is preceded in death by his brothers, Connoly and Skip Fisher, and granddaughter, Christina. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Annamay Fisher; son, Rick Fisher of Pasadena; daughter, Debbie Schurman of Queenstown; sister, Janet Reams of Nashville; 3 grandchildren, Ricky, Donald, and Samantha; and 3 great-grandchildren, Adidas, Mattie, and Dylan. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 1 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a funeral service will take place on Friday, October 2 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 60 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
OCT
1
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Stallings Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
1 entry
September 27, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Denise Loving
