It is with great sadness that the family of Jo Ann Fell (Buchman) announce her passing on July 23, 2020. Jo was born in Hampstead MD in 1943. In her early 20's she moved to Baltimore City where she resided for over 50 years before relocating to Severna Park MD. Jo was preceded in death by her father, Elwood Buchman, her mother Margaret Laughon and sister Betty Zepp. Devoted mother of April Domanski and her husband Dan, the late Joseph Fell Jr. and Dennis Fell; dearest grandmother of Logan Domanski, Kayla Fell and Nickole Fell. Jo is also survived by brother Michael Laughon and his wife Bobby; loving aunt to Rylie & Rowan Laughon, Sharon Morgan, Debbie Ellis and Tony Mestro. She is also survived by many, great nephews, family and friends. Jo's love in life was her family. She loved spending time with family and friends on the deck eating crabs, enjoying cocktails and listening to music, even the younger kids' crazy music…she would just laugh and shake her head. She was a hard worker in management until retiring at age 65. After retiring, she wanted to keep busy and began volunteering at the National Aquarium in Baltimore. Jo will be remembered for her spitfire nature, sense of humor & maternal instinct to all she came by. She will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations to be made in Jo's name to the Critical Care Wing of Baltimore Washington Medical Center or the National Aquarium in Baltimore. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Monday July 27, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
