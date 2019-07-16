Jo Ann Hendrix, 71 of Pasadena, MD passed away on July 12, 2019. Jo Ann was born on March 15, 1948 in Mount Kisco, NY. She is survived by her loving husband Roger Hendrix, of Pasadena, MD and her brothers, Bob, Craig, Wayne, and Vern Siegwarth, all of New Jersey. Family and friends may visit on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. , from 2-4pm and 5-7pm, with a 7:00pm Funeral Service to follow the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to https://phassociation.org/donate/ Please visit www.barrancofuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 16, 2019