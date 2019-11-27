Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Village Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jo B. Reiter, 90, died peacefully in her sleep November 23. Preceded in death by her parents Victor and Aurilla and her beloved brother Victor James, she is survived by her five children: Walter James (Darice), Linda Jo (Lynn), Lee Ann (Charles), Karen Boyce, and Victor Scott; by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; by her nephews Steve (Nicole) and David (Karen); and by long-time and loyal friends. Many of those friendships were cultivated during her 20-year career as a telecommunications coordinator at Duron Paint headquarters in Beltsville, and her longtime membership in Village Baptist Church in Bowie, where she was the first woman deacon. Jo to her friends, Mom to her kids, Grandma Jo or Mojo to her grandkids, and GG Jo to her great grandchildren, her love for those around her was matched only by her humor, talent, and enthusiasm for her many trips to her native Norfolk VA and Knotts Island NC. A lover of music, she served as Village Baptist's piano accompanist, with her affection for kids and music carrying her talent to St. Pius Catholic Church, where she played "in the pit" for youth productions of Godspell and others and became affectionately known as Grandma Jo! - always with the exclamation point. A memorial service will be held at Village Baptist Church on Friday, December 6 at 11 AM.

Jo B. Reiter, 90, died peacefully in her sleep November 23. Preceded in death by her parents Victor and Aurilla and her beloved brother Victor James, she is survived by her five children: Walter James (Darice), Linda Jo (Lynn), Lee Ann (Charles), Karen Boyce, and Victor Scott; by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; by her nephews Steve (Nicole) and David (Karen); and by long-time and loyal friends. Many of those friendships were cultivated during her 20-year career as a telecommunications coordinator at Duron Paint headquarters in Beltsville, and her longtime membership in Village Baptist Church in Bowie, where she was the first woman deacon. Jo to her friends, Mom to her kids, Grandma Jo or Mojo to her grandkids, and GG Jo to her great grandchildren, her love for those around her was matched only by her humor, talent, and enthusiasm for her many trips to her native Norfolk VA and Knotts Island NC. A lover of music, she served as Village Baptist's piano accompanist, with her affection for kids and music carrying her talent to St. Pius Catholic Church, where she played "in the pit" for youth productions of Godspell and others and became affectionately known as Grandma Jo! - always with the exclamation point. A memorial service will be held at Village Baptist Church on Friday, December 6 at 11 AM. Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close