Joan Brown
Joan Brown, widow of Jean Brown, passed away Friday, September 18 in Annapolis, Maryland at the age of 94. She was born in Edinburg, Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley. Joan's career was in banking and real estate. She was faithful to her Episcopal religion and enjoyed her many friendships. Throughout her life, Joan enjoyed dancing, art, needlepoint, gardening, fashion, cats, dogs, and the beach. She is survived by her son, Jeff Brown; daughters, Jenifer and Jody Brown; daughter-in-law, Mary Oneda-Brown; and her beloved grand dog, Phoebe. Services will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider remembering Joan through a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
