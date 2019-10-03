On September 30, 2019, Joan peacefully passed away in Wilmington, DE. Joan was born and raised in Annapolis to Charles and Emily Kerr. She attended St. Mary's Church and was a student at St. Mary's School. She is predeceased by her parents along with her two brothers, Charles Kerr Jr. and Daniel Kerr. Joan is survived by her eight children Emily (Peter) Tomer, Moria (Phil) Greenup, Joan Spencer, Montia (Renate) Rice, Daniel Rice, Myrna (Richard) Melvin, Craig (Jill) Rice, and Paul (Melissa) Rice; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends and family may call Friday, October 4th from 6 to 8 PM at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 5th at 9 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church 109 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019