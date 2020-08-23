1/1
Joan Helen McKeeby
Joan Helen McKeeby (Roxburgh) passed away on August 17, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on October 14, 1926 in Plainfield, New Jersey to Adam and Joan (Coulter) Roxburgh. Born to Scottish parents, she and her brother Bill Roxburgh were first-generation Americans. Joan spent her early years in Plainfield, then moved with her family to Clifton, New Jersey where she graduated from Clifton High School. After high school she graduated from the Washington School for Secretaries in Newark, NJ. During her career, Joan worked as an executive secretary for Wright Aeronautical Corporation in Paterson, NJ, American President Lines in New York City, and IT&T in Clifton, NJ. While at IT&T she met her future husband, Richard (Dick) McKeeby. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage until his passing in 2006. They raised 2 children, David McKeeby and Joan McKeeby Fritz. The family lived in Wayne, New Jersey until Dick's work brought them to Severna Park, Maryland. Always looking for adventure, Joan travelled extensively to places like Cuba, Canada, Bermuda, Bahamas, Jamaica, Germany, Scotland, England, and Wales to name a few. Joan also had many interests like sewing, cooking, gardening and later oil painting. She is preceded in death by her husband Dick, her parents Joan and Adam, brother Bill, and grandson John Fritz. She is survived by her children David McKeeby (Monika) and Joan Fritz (Jeff) and grandchildren Adam (Marcela) McKeeby, Nicholas McKeeby and Eric Fritz. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association at https://www2.heart.org

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
