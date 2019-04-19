Joan J. Tsamouras "Joanie", 79, a resident of Cape St. Claire/ Annapolis for forty-eight years and previously of Baltimore, MD, died on Wednesday, April 17 at her home. Born in the Bronx area of New York City on January 16, 1940 to the late Salvatore and Adeline Esposito, Joan graduated from high school and attended Baltimore Community College. She worked for the Social Security Administration and later as a secretary for IITRI, a defense contractor and for the Landtech Corporation, a consulting engineering firm. Joan was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Annapolis and she enjoyed cooking, traveling and dancing. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Daniel Tsamouras; her children, Constantine "Costa" Tsamouras of Annapolis, MD and Angelica "Kiki" Tsamouras of Crownsville, MD and her grandchildren, Jacob and Julia Poncharik. Friends are invited to celebrate Joan's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday from 3 to 6 pm. Funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 Cub Hill Rd., Baltimore, MD on Monday, April 22 at 10 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122.

