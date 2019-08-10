Joan Carol Miller Heid "Joanie", 76, of Wimauma, Florida, passed away August 7, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital South due to complications from ovarian cancer. Born and raised in Groton, CT she graduated from Fitch High School, and Bay Path College in Longmeadow, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Miller; and her sister Mary Miller Archer. Joan is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob, son RJ, daughter Ann Marie Midula and son-in-law Scott Midula; sister Gloria Miller Lutzi; grandchildren Samantha Heid, Mathew Heid and Bridget Midula. She was the beacon of light in our family who lead an adventurous life traveling across the country as a Coast Guard spouse. Travels included San Diego, San Francisco, Kodiak, AL, New Orleans, Virginia Beach, Arnold, MD and finally settling in Wimauma, Florida in 2015. Joan was a passionate fun loving wife, mother and friend. Joan was the ultimate party host, event planner and gourmet chef. She loved flowers, gardening and she adored her three grandchildren. Her beautiful smile, charming spirit, and quick wit will be remembered by all who knew her. Joan's Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 11am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, in Sun City Center, FL with visitation in the Narthex beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition 1-800-OVARIAN. Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at www.SunCityCenterFuneralHome.com A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date in Arnold, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019