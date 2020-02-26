Joan Marie Kraft, 88, of Westminster, formerly of Glen Burnie passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Lorien in Taneytown. Born on August 7, 1931, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late William & Nellie (Geyer) Grimes. She was the wife of the late Paul Christian Kraft, Sr. who passed away October 5, 2016. Joan was a retired Transcriptionist and Clerk for Harbor Hospital. She was an avid reader and enjoyed singing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are children and spouses, Paul C. "Chris" Kraft, Jr. (Mary Jo) of Westminster, Larry W. Kraft (Stephanie) of the United Kingdom, David B. Kraft (Jennifer) of Pasadena and Jeffrey C. Kraft (Deanna) of Williford, AR; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, June Edwards. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster and 1 hour prior to the funeral services on Friday, February 28th at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Ferrante officiating. Interment will be in Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Crosswind Church Benevolence Fund, 640 Lucabaugh Mill Rd, Westminster, MD 21157 or the , Greater Maryland Chapter, 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020