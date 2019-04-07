Joan K. O'Donnell of Fairport, NY, formerly of Arnold, MD, passed away peacefully April 2, 2019 at the age of 85.Joan served honorably in the Air Force at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. After thirty years of service in the U. S. Government as a production controller at Ft. Meade, MD, Joan retired to care for her ailing husband and mother. She enjoyed baking, playing the organ, tending to her roses and the company of neighbors and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Rose and John Lavin and her step-daughter Cynthia Norman.She is survived by her stepchildren Sharon (Don) Cofsky, Pam (Jan) White, Pat Edel, John O'Donnell Jr., Tim (Susan) O'Donnell, Kathy O'Donnell, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Barranco and Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. The interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019