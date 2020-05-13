Joan Ruth McKenna, 81, a 27-year resident of Annapolis, MD, passed away on May 4, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Baltimore, MD and graduated from Catonsville Senior High School in 1957. She married Philip E. McKenna of Catonsville in 1959, and they resided in Woodlawn, Eldersburg and Annapolis for 52 years, until his death in 2011. Joan had a long career in Real Estate Secretary and later as an Owner/Operator of Gemini Flowers in West Friendship, MD. Joan was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Church, and a resident active member of numerous groups in the Heritage Harbor Community of Annapolis. She was pre-deceased by her son David Matthew McKenna of Roswell, GA. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Anne McKenna of Annapolis, her daughter-in-law Holly McKenna, and grandsons Jack and Brody McKenna of Indianapolis, IN. Due to current social distancing limitations no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lasting Tributes in Annapolis at a later date.



