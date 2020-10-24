Joan Loomis Vahlkamp, age 89 (born 1931), an Annapolis resident since 1969, passed away on October 14, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Vahlkamp graduated from the Nazareth Academy in Philadelphia in 1949. She received her bachelor's degree in Political Science from Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia, in 1953 and her master's degree in History from the University of San Diego in 1968. Mrs. Vahlkamp taught for three years, including one year at Southern Senior High School in Anne Arundel County. From 1972 to 1995, she was employed by the State of Maryland at the State House Visitor as a tour guide. She was an avid reader. Mrs. Vahlkamp is survived by her son, Mark E. Vahlkamp of Timonium, her daughters, Anne V. Winters of Annapolis and Mary V. Miller of Southern Pines, North Carolina, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brother, Burdette G. Loomis of Port Jefferson, New York. A private cremation was held. The family will receive friends at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401 on October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A memorial service will follow in the Funeral Chapel at 11:00 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store