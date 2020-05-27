Glen Burnie, MD - Joann J. Clouse, born August 9th, 1930. A proud, long-time resident of Glen Burnie, Maryland passed away on Saturday the 9th of May at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Born in Kenton, Ohio to parents Harry and Adella Bloom; Joann received an AA Degree from Office Training School (Private Secretarial specialty) of Columbus, Ohio in 1950. On September 5th, 1953, Joann married the love of her life Army First Sgt Franklin I. Clouse at Church of Saint Mary's in Ayer, Massachusetts. In their early years, Joann and Frank traveled the world making many lasting friends along the way. They settled in Glen Burnie, Maryland and raised their three children. Joann loved good food, traveling, socializing and going to movies and plays with friends. She was a member of the Harudale Presbyterian Church, as well as an active of the Linthicum Women's Club and 'Friends on the Go'. Joann had a wonderful smile that could light up a room with her infectious energy! She loved and lived her life to its fullest every day! Spreading her moto of PEACE, LOVE AND JOY- her soul mission was to give these things to everyone she met! She will be missed by many that she touched. She leaves her two daughters, Denise Orr and Sandra Clouse, her beloved granddaughter, Stacia D Fontaine, her grandson, Zachary D Orr, two great grandchildren, Camden and Rylee Orr, and her Daughter In Law, Kathy Clouse. Joann was predeceased by her oldest child and only son, Stephen Clouse. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to a few organizations that Joann loved! Chesapeake Art Center, 194 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park, MD 21225 or Partners In Care, 8151-C Ritchie Hwy Pasadena, MD 21122. Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075 has been entrusted with arrangements. Due to the prohibition on public gatherings imposed as a result of the coronavirus, Joann's family has decided to hold her memorial service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store