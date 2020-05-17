JoAnn Mary Gidos (née Szalay) of Arnold passed away on May 10, 2020 at her home while with her loving family. She was born on May 7, 1939 to Alexander and Pearl Szalay in Buffalo, New York, where she was raised. She was a resident of Arnold since 1963, and spent time living overseas in Okinawa, Japan and Bad Aibling, Germany. She attended Riverside High School in Buffalo, NY and SUNY Cortland, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. JoAnn worked as an educator for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the Department of Defense Dependent Schools, and was the Director at Woods Memorial Child Development Center and Calvary Methodist Child Development Center. She was an avid properties designer and set decorator for community theatres, particularly Colonial Players of Annapolis. She also loved drawing and painting. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael C. Gidos; her daughters Jennifer L. Kensinger of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Beth-Ann Gidos of Arnold; her son M. Christopher Gidos of N. Palm Beach, FL; her brother Alexander P. Szalay of Williamsville, NY; her granddaughters Amy L. Harryman of Arnold, Harmony L. Hendrick of Conway, SC, and Stephanie R. Harryman of Harrisonburg, VA; and her great-grandchild Jameson R. Fowler of Arnold. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the AAMC Foundation, 2000 Medical Pkwy, Belcher Pavilion, Suite 604, Annapolis, MD 21401, or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 17, 2020.