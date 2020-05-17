JoAnn Mary Gidos
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Mary Gidos (née Szalay) of Arnold passed away on May 10, 2020 at her home while with her loving family. She was born on May 7, 1939 to Alexander and Pearl Szalay in Buffalo, New York, where she was raised. She was a resident of Arnold since 1963, and spent time living overseas in Okinawa, Japan and Bad Aibling, Germany. She attended Riverside High School in Buffalo, NY and SUNY Cortland, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. JoAnn worked as an educator for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the Department of Defense Dependent Schools, and was the Director at Woods Memorial Child Development Center and Calvary Methodist Child Development Center. She was an avid properties designer and set decorator for community theatres, particularly Colonial Players of Annapolis. She also loved drawing and painting. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael C. Gidos; her daughters Jennifer L. Kensinger of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Beth-Ann Gidos of Arnold; her son M. Christopher Gidos of N. Palm Beach, FL; her brother Alexander P. Szalay of Williamsville, NY; her granddaughters Amy L. Harryman of Arnold, Harmony L. Hendrick of Conway, SC, and Stephanie R. Harryman of Harrisonburg, VA; and her great-grandchild Jameson R. Fowler of Arnold. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the AAMC Foundation, 2000 Medical Pkwy, Belcher Pavilion, Suite 604, Annapolis, MD 21401, or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved