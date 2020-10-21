1/1
JoAnn Newby
1951 - 2020
JoAnn Newby, 69, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, in her home. JoAnn was born on January 17, 1951, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to the late Regina and John Tatalajski. She was a Manager at the Millersville Branch of Tower Federal Credit Union for over 31 years, and was the Co-Queen of the Bodacious Sassy Scarlet Sisters of the Red Hat Society. Family was everything to JoAnn, however, she also enjoyed arts & crafts, planning parties and family get-togethers, and she tailored donated wedding gowns for families to use to wrap their precious baby in for their final journey, through the NICU Helping Hands Angel Gown Program. JoAnn is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Chuck "Bubba" Newby; her beloved son, Tim Newby and his wife, Melissa; her cherished granddaughter, Ella Newby, whom JoAnn would babysit and play with; her dear sisters, Regina "Cookie" Collins and her husband Russell, and Julie "Jill" Schlein and her husband Uffe; and many sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Sunday, October 25th, from 2 – 4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be Private, but will be Zoomed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in JoAnn's name may be made to the NICU Helping Hands Angel Gown Program (https://www.nicuhelpinghands.org/ways-to-give/). A Celebration of Life will also be held later in the Colonial Heights/Petersburg, Virginia at a later, to be determined date. Information will be forthcoming. To offer condolences to the Newby family and to obtain the Zoom link for JoAnn's service, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
