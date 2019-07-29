Joanna Wroblewski, 75, of Ambler, PA, departed on her final journey on July 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Wroblewksi. Joanna was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 7, 1943 to the late Joseph and Angelina (Leodora) Mazzotta. She was employed as a special education teacher for many years and was a loving and giving person. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, working with the differently abled and always put others before herself. Joanna is survived by her husband, 2 children, their spouses, 6 grandchildren, a sister, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 AM at Gwynedd Estates, 301 Norristown Road, Ambler, PA 19002. This is a celebration of new life. Business casual attire is preferred. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACTS Hospice, 812 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 or to ACTS Samaritan Fund, 375 Morris Road, PO Box 90, West Point, PA 19486.

