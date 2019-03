Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Hedeman. View Sign

Joanne Brickey Hedeman, 83, a resident of Mallard Landing and formerly of Annapolis, died on February 25 in Salisbury.She was born July 30, 1935, in Roanoke, VA, to the late Elsie Moore Brickey and Raymond Luther Brickey. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech).Joanne owned and operated Babes 'N Toyland, a childrens' consignment shop in Cape St. Claire, where she enjoyed visiting with her customers and watching their children grow up. Prior to that, she worked as the office manager for her husband's medical practice in Annapolis. Earlier in her career she was a teacher and owned her own preschool in Hillsmere in the 1960s. Joanne was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis.She enjoyed listening to music, especially Big Band, Elvis, and Willie Nelson. During college, she was a disc jockey at the VPI radio station. She loved to dance with her husband at the Annapolis Yacht Club and the Fleet Reserve Club, especially to Del Puschert's saxophone. She loved animals and never wanted to live in a home without their companionship. She was an avid gardener, particularly of hibiscus.She assisted her father with his research when he wrote "The Brickey Heritage," a genealogy of the Brickey family, French Huguenots who came to America in the late 1600s. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. John L. Hedeman. She is survived by two daughters, Juliet French (Todd) of Edgewater, and "Jody" Joanne Charlee Hedeman Couser (Chad) of Annapolis; and son "Jack" John Raymond Anderson (Stephanie) of Annapolis; and many grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by the John M. Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be welcome to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804. Online condolences may be made at

Joanne Brickey Hedeman, 83, a resident of Mallard Landing and formerly of Annapolis, died on February 25 in Salisbury.She was born July 30, 1935, in Roanoke, VA, to the late Elsie Moore Brickey and Raymond Luther Brickey. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech).Joanne owned and operated Babes 'N Toyland, a childrens' consignment shop in Cape St. Claire, where she enjoyed visiting with her customers and watching their children grow up. Prior to that, she worked as the office manager for her husband's medical practice in Annapolis. Earlier in her career she was a teacher and owned her own preschool in Hillsmere in the 1960s. Joanne was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis.She enjoyed listening to music, especially Big Band, Elvis, and Willie Nelson. During college, she was a disc jockey at the VPI radio station. She loved to dance with her husband at the Annapolis Yacht Club and the Fleet Reserve Club, especially to Del Puschert's saxophone. She loved animals and never wanted to live in a home without their companionship. She was an avid gardener, particularly of hibiscus.She assisted her father with his research when he wrote "The Brickey Heritage," a genealogy of the Brickey family, French Huguenots who came to America in the late 1600s. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. John L. Hedeman. She is survived by two daughters, Juliet French (Todd) of Edgewater, and "Jody" Joanne Charlee Hedeman Couser (Chad) of Annapolis; and son "Jack" John Raymond Anderson (Stephanie) of Annapolis; and many grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by the John M. Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be welcome to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804. Online condolences may be made at Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

John M. Taylor Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close