Joanne (Symonds) Johnson passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Heritage Harbour Health and Rehab Center in Annapolis, MD. She was born April 8, 1940 in Batavia, NY, to Ralph E. and Marian W. Symonds. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Lee Johnson. She was the sister of Stuart E. (Liz) Symonds of Murrysville PA and aunt of Anne Symonds Miller, Holly Symonds Clark and Chris Symonds Berger and beloved companion of Bruce Kirchner of Annapolis, MD. She was a graduate of Caledonia-Mumford Central School in Caledonia, NY and was a graduate of Keuka College in Keuka, NY where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1961. She was employed for nearly 30 years by the federal government with the CIA and ultimately the National Security Agency. She was closely involved with the NSA in rescuing Americans from Saigon during the Vietnam War. Joanne was a great dog lover, especially of her Shelties, and volunteered for many years with Pets on Wheels where she visited nursing homes and senior residences. Arrangements are being made by Maryland Cremation Services. A family memorial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Moose Lodge #296 in Crownsville MD or .

