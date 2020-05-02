Jody D. Issette
Jody D. Issette, beloved wife of Richard Keith Issette, devoted mother of Jasmine D. Williams, dear sister of Denise Jones, Phil Sexton and Greg Sexton, loving grandmother of Alexis Kemp, Aidan Wagner and Cadence Oldham. Jody was born in Maryland on February 2, 1956 to I.D. and Annie Sexton and died in the Hospice of the Chesapeake on April 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 12 Noon in the Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery.
