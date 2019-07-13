Joseph R. Earnest, Jr. of Glen Burnie, MD passed away on July 6, 2019. Born in July 23, 1942, he was a U.S. Army veteran, teacher in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, vehicle donations coordinator at the Lutheran Mission Society, and confirmation teacher at Christus Victor Lutheran Church. Joe was known for his compassion, humor, integrity, and dedication to family and community. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Earnest (Bowie), loving daughter, Brittany Earnest, mother-in-law Jane Bowie, sister Anne Stapf, niece Heidi McGeachy, nephew-in-law Mike McGeachy, grand-nephew Michael Joseph McGeachy, grand-niece Katelyn McGeachy, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Brad and Pam Lankford, Rob and Kim Peters; and nieces and nephews: Ashley Lankford, Alex Lankford, Zach Peters, and Sydney Peters. He was preceded in death by father Joseph Earnest, Sr., mother Mary Linton Walton Earnest, brother Pete Earnest, and father-in-law Vernon Bowie. Memorial service will be held July 27 at 10am at Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Parkville, MD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lutheran Mission Society or Christus Victor Lutheran Church in memory of Joe.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 13, 2019