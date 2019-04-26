Guest Book View Sign Service Information George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Reed Ruddle, 82, a 60-year resident of Annapolis, MD, passed away at his home on April 22, 2019. Born on October 23, 1936 in Deer Run, WV to the late Isaac Taylor and Verna Smith Ruddle, Joe earned a BSN from Davis and Elkins College and a Master's Degree from Towson State University. Joe was employed by the Anne Arundel County school system where he taught human physiology for 38 years and coached many sports at the high school level. In 1969, he launched Anchor Aquatics, Inc., a swimming pool business that started with one pool and grew to over 200 commercial and residential contracts, employing over 250 employees each season. This year marks the company's 50th anniversary. As a teacher and business owner, Joe mentored hundreds of young adults throughout his lifetime and has been a pillar of the community. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Alpha Sigma Phi. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, all sports and, most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Fletcher Ruddle, who died in 2017, and eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by two daughters, JoHannah (Walt) Weldon of Lothian, MD and Jennifer (Chris) Ruddle-Frey of Edgewater, MD; two grandchildren, William Reed Weldon and Madison Frey; one sister, Betty Lee Heavner and multiple nieces and nephews. Joe will be deeply missed and remembered as a kind and generous man who always put others before himself.Friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life with his family at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26. His funeral service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1300 West Street, Annapolis at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Pendleton Manor, 68 Good Samaritan Drive, Franklin, WV 26807.Online condolences may be offered at:

