On May 2, 2020, Joel Drapalski, beloved husband of Flora Drapalski, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Born on January 6, 1943, Joel was the son of the late Frank and Anne Drapalski of Little Falls, New York. After graduating with a Master's degree from University at Albany, he moved to Maryland to teach. It was there where he met and, on August 9, 1969, married Flora with whom he has been married for past 50 years. Joel worked in the Anne Arundel County Public School System as a teacher and administrator for over 30 years until his retirement in 1997. Joel enjoyed woodworking and, over time, became an avid coin collector. He was also active in the Anne Arundel Retired School Personnel Association for a number of years. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and his family. Joel will be best remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Flora; and his five children: Lori Drapalski, Amy Drapalski, Julie Bonner, Jon Drapalski and his wife Beata, and Steven Drapalski; his brother, Kerry Drapalski and wife Marcy; his sister, Michelle Brown; and his brother, Mark Drapalski and wife Janet; and his grandchildren: Ryan and Nicholas Bonner and Matthew and Julia Drapalski. A private family service will be held on May 7th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.



