Joel Drapalski
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 2, 2020, Joel Drapalski, beloved husband of Flora Drapalski, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Born on January 6, 1943, Joel was the son of the late Frank and Anne Drapalski of Little Falls, New York. After graduating with a Master's degree from University at Albany, he moved to Maryland to teach. It was there where he met and, on August 9, 1969, married Flora with whom he has been married for past 50 years. Joel worked in the Anne Arundel County Public School System as a teacher and administrator for over 30 years until his retirement in 1997. Joel enjoyed woodworking and, over time, became an avid coin collector. He was also active in the Anne Arundel Retired School Personnel Association for a number of years. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and his family. Joel will be best remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Flora; and his five children: Lori Drapalski, Amy Drapalski, Julie Bonner, Jon Drapalski and his wife Beata, and Steven Drapalski; his brother, Kerry Drapalski and wife Marcy; his sister, Michelle Brown; and his brother, Mark Drapalski and wife Janet; and his grandchildren: Ryan and Nicholas Bonner and Matthew and Julia Drapalski. A private family service will be held on May 7th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved