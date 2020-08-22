1/1
Johanna Ida Barnes
Johanna Ida Barnes passed away on August 18, 2020 at her residence. Beloved wife of the late John E. Barnes, Sr.; loving mother of John E. Barnes, Jr., Bonnie Wingender (Edward), and William Barnes; dear grandmother of Rachel and Erin Wingender. Johanna is also survived by her sisters Hazel Lee, Dorothy Ridgely, Mary Brown and Beverly Purcell. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Monday August 24, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 11 AM. Cremation to follow. Online condolences may be sent to:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
AUG
24
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 21, 2020
I will always remember your funny stories aunt boots
Lisa Hristov
Family
