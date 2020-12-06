John A. Bresnahan, Jr. (Captain John B.) passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 in Oklawaha, Florida. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his 4 daughters (Sherry Warner, Joan Wilde, Polly Watson and Tracy Soper), 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. He had 1 daughter, Donna Wilde, who predeceased him in 2017. He retired and moved full time to Florida in 1996 after selling his restaurant, Skipper's Pier, in Deale, MD. Prior to Skippers, he was the Captain of the Miss Concrete with Charles County Concrete Co. A memorial service will be planned for Spring 2021 (post COVID). We love you, Dad. Rest in peace.



