2973 Solomons Island Road
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
John Ainslie "Johnny" Lane, Jr., 81, a resident of Annapolis, MD for twenty-nine years and previously of Ellicott City, MD, died of congestive heart failure and two strokes on December 23, 2019 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side after showing a lifetime of love to them both. Born on November 30, 1938 in Baltimore, MD to the late Eva Margret Buetefisch and John Ainslie Lane, Sr., Johnny was a 1957 graduate of Howard High School and studied electrical engineering at Johns Hopkins University for two years. He was a retired Captain with United Airlines where he was based in Chicago, Washington, DC, Honolulu, San Francisco and New York. He flew Boeing 737, 727, 757, 767 and his favorite, 747 (100, 200 and 400). Johnny was an elder at the Ellicott City Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Annapolis North Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. In his younger years he enjoyed racing corvettes and later he was fond of flying airplanes, model railroading, sailing, water and snow skiing and horseback riding, all of which he gladly taught his friends. Most of all, it touched his heart to teach people the wonderful purpose that Jehovah God and Jesus Christ have for them in heaven and on the Paradise, Earth. He found joy in seeing people taking life-changing steps to benefit themselves and others and to have a close relationship with their Creator. Johnny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth Ann Smith-Lane; daughter, Tamara Ann Lane-Wilson and "adopted" son in law, Kevin Lee Wilson both of Bowie, MD. Friends are invited to celebrate Johnny's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, December 30 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 65 Tarragon Lane, Edgewater, MD 21037 on Tuesday, December 31 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Annapolis, MD. Contributions may be made to the Jehovah's Witnesses at Kingdom Hall at the address above, (JW.org), or 1850 York Rd., Ste D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
