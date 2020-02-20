Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Anderson. View Sign Service Information Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. 500 University Blvd. West Silver Spring , MD 20901 (301)-593-9500 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Riderwood Village Chapel 3110 Gracefield Road Silver Spring , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" Michael Anderson, 86 March 29, 1933 – February 12, 2020 Silver Spring Maryland resident, John M. Anderson, 86, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at Riderwood Village Retirement Community in Silver Spring, MD. He finally succumbed to medical problems after many years of handling his challenging health issues with grace and humor. Jack will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, work ethic, service and kindness to others. He was well loved by his family and his community. Jack was born March 29, 1933 in Bethlehem, PA to John and Charlotte "Edna" Anderson. He attended Bethlehem Catholic High school where he graduated in 1951. He started college at St. Bonaventure College, also in Bethlehem, right after high school. In 1952 Jack enlisted in the U.S.

Callahan and his first son, John Jr. was born. After the service, they relocated to Lancaster, NY where he started a long successful career with the William S. Merrill Company. He was hired as a pharmaceutical sales representative. While working they continued to have four more children and he received a BS in Psychology from the University of Buffalo in 1962. Jack was promoted to sales manager in 1967 which relocated the family to Bowie, MD where they lived until 2014, moving to Riderwood Village Retirement Community. After Jack retired in 1989 from a pharmaceutical division of Dow Chemical, he and his wife, Betty, enjoyed many years in retirement, traveling extensively domestically and abroad. In his retirement, he became an avid walker. As a result of his dedication to walking, he combined that passion with their travels throughout the US by setting and achieving a goal of walking 5 miles in all 50 states. He also learned to speak Spanish with Betty, took up Tai Chi for a time, and became an excellent chili cook among other things. Jack was a very talented carpenter and woodworker and was very industrious. He always had a project going. He built many pieces of furniture for our home, dabbled in making several dulcimers, a bluegrass stringed instrument, and a 32 foot wooden hulled sailboat with a huge wooden mast. Betty made the sails for the project. That was probably is most remarkable project that got the whole family involved. He loved sailing and fishing, even when we lived in NY, where he would get the children in life preservers and set sail on Lake Erie. Down in Maryland, there were many opportunities to set sail on the Chesapeake Bay with his children and grandchildren. Jack led a life of faith and service. In the mid 1960's he made his Cursillo. When the family relocated to Bowie, MD, Jack brought Cursillo with him and he became the first Cursillo Lay Director for the Washington Diocese. He and his wife hosted many Ultreyas and masses at their home in Bowie, while he continued to grow the Cursillo movement. Jack's call to service resulted in bringing thousands of men and women closer to God on their faith journey over the years in the Washington Metropolitan Area. Truly a remarkable legacy to have provided. Jack and Betty were long time parishioners at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Both of them co-taught CCD to high school students in their home weekly for a number of years. Jack was also involved with the Knights of Columbus, Sacred Heart Council #2577 participating in volunteer projects throughout the community. After retirement, Jack and Betty became teachers for several years helping new immigrants learn computer and sewing skills while they learned English. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and son, Peter E. Anderson. Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty, sons John M. Anderson, Jr., Arthur J. Anderson, Matthew A. Anderson and daughter Mary Beth Anderson Flowers, his sisters Mary Concilio and Bernadine Yost, eight grandchildren Andy Anderson, Shannon Herring, Jack Anderson, Alex Flowers, Michael Flowers, Sr., Jeremy Anderson, Cassandra Anderson, Gabriel Anderson, and five great-grandchildren Sasha and Ellie Herring, Daimar Bonds, Michael Flowers, Jr, and Leilani Flowers. Funeral Mass will be held the Riderwood Village Chapel, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901, on Saturday February 22 at 1:00 PM. It will be followed by a Repast Reception in the Maryland Hall also at Riderwood. Shuttles will run continuously from the parking lots near the Riderwood tennis courts to the chapel and to the Maryland Room after mass. Shuttle will also return guests to parking lot after the repast. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to So Others Might Eat (S.O.M.E) on behalf of "The celebrated life of John M. Anderson". www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020

