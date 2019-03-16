Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Archie Soper Sr.. View Sign

John Archie Soper, Sr., 90, of Tracy's Landing passed away March 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 17, 1929 in Maryland Park, MD to John Edward and Martha Ethel (Bell) Soper. John was raised Prince George's County and graduated from Maryland Park High School. John joined the United States Army on April 3, 1951 and was honorably discharged April 3, 1953. He married Beverly Ann Ogle on November 14, 1953 and they lived in Seat Pleasant before moving to Tracy's Landing in 1972. John was a member of St. James' Parish, the Deale Lions Club, Deale Elks Lodge and Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach. He enjoyed gardening, raising cows and horses, bowling and spending time with his family. John was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Ann Soper in 2003, granddaughter Kimberly Gibson Stafford, sisters Gerry Yetter and Janice Soper and brother Merrill Soper. He is survived by his children Debbie S. Gibson and husband Barton of Dunkirk, Janice L. Kent and husband Ricky of Huntingtown, Tammy L. Hurley and husband Greg of Owings, Linda M. Soper of Ocean City and John A. Soper, Jr. and wife Tracy of Greensboro, MD. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and brother Charles Soper. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, March 19, from 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. James' Parish, Lothian. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. To leave a condolence visit

John Archie Soper, Sr., 90, of Tracy's Landing passed away March 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 17, 1929 in Maryland Park, MD to John Edward and Martha Ethel (Bell) Soper. John was raised Prince George's County and graduated from Maryland Park High School. John joined the United States Army on April 3, 1951 and was honorably discharged April 3, 1953. He married Beverly Ann Ogle on November 14, 1953 and they lived in Seat Pleasant before moving to Tracy's Landing in 1972. John was a member of St. James' Parish, the Deale Lions Club, Deale Elks Lodge and Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach. He enjoyed gardening, raising cows and horses, bowling and spending time with his family. John was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Ann Soper in 2003, granddaughter Kimberly Gibson Stafford, sisters Gerry Yetter and Janice Soper and brother Merrill Soper. He is survived by his children Debbie S. Gibson and husband Barton of Dunkirk, Janice L. Kent and husband Ricky of Huntingtown, Tammy L. Hurley and husband Greg of Owings, Linda M. Soper of Ocean City and John A. Soper, Jr. and wife Tracy of Greensboro, MD. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and brother Charles Soper. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, March 19, from 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. James' Parish, Lothian. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. To leave a condolence visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close