John Baker Hunt of Severna Park, MD was born October 20, 1933 in Pine Bluff, AR to the late Rosa and Victor Hunt. He was the oldest son of eight children. Although the family was challenged with many hardships growing up, strong Christian values, education, and a loving family enabled them to become successful and productive members of society. John graduated first in his class from Pine Bluff High School in 1951. He attended Tulane University on an NROTC scholarship where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the president of the Tulane Baptist Student Union. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Tulane in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry, a master's degree in chemistry from Georgetown University in 1959, and a PhD in chemistry from The University of Chicago in 1962. He was commissioned as an ensign in the Navy and served on the USS Iowa for two years. Following this, he taught Chemistry for two years at the U.S. Naval Academy. While teaching at the Academy, he met and married Patricia, his wife of 61 years. He taught chemistry at The Catholic University of America for over 25 years. He then worked at the National Science Foundation (NSF) for almost 20 years. The highlight of his NSF career was when he was acting director of polar programs and took two trips to Antarctica. His passions included family (especially his six grandchildren), education, and environmental issues. He enjoyed gardening, sailing, camping in Chincoteague, the ocean, travelling, and writing and reading poetry and limericks. He was quick-witted and always had a pun or joke to share. He had a strong work ethic and was well-respected by his colleagues and his students. He was pre-deceased by two sisters, Jo and Ava (Nelle), a niece (Stephanie) and nephew (Shane). He is survived by his wife, Patricia; three children, Joseph (Patti), Sharon (James), Timothy (Jaqueline); six grandchildren: Yelena, John, Alexandra, Masha, Matthew, and Benjamin; five siblings (Carl [Artie], Vickie, Charlene, David, Billy); three AFS daughters; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Woods Memorial Presbyterian, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park, MD 21146. Due to the pandemic, there will be limited seating. Please let the family know if you would like to attend in person. Because John made an impact on so many individuals, the service will be broadcast via Zoom. The Zoom information will be posted here in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation or Cecilia McKay Financial Fund at Woods Presbyterian Church.



