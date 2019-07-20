John "JB" Beck,68, passed away peacefully while under hospice care at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Tuesday, July 16. Originally from Tampa, Florida, JB came to Annapolis in 1970 and had lived in and around the city ever since. He was loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed. He is survived by an older brother Ed, of Seven Devils, NC, and younger brother Ronnie, of Tampa, FL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in JB's name may be made to the Bowen Foundation or to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

