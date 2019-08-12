John M. Brusnighan passed away on August 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Chicago, IL, and later moved with his parents and two brothers to Mobile, AL. At seventeen, John joined the Marine Reserves. He attended McGill Institute and graduated from the University of Alabama. Later, he moved to Maryland to begin a career with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission where he retired as General Manager. He also served as Director of Public Works for Anne Arundel County for over a decade. He moved to Severna Park and became a longtime resident of the Berrywood community. He was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for nearly 40 years. John was also a lifetime traveler, sharing his love of travel with family and friends. John is survived by his loving wife, Karen, of Severna Park, and their two children, Helene and Todd, as well as his three children from his first marriage, Michael, Scott, and Julia. John was a proud and loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019