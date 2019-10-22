John C. Dolbin, just 2 weeks shy of his 80th birthday, went home to the arms of the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019 due to complications of pneumonia. He was raised in Manhanoy City, Pennsylvania and traveled back "home" frequently to visit family and friends. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and became a top rated mechanic and eventually foreman for his beloved Delta Air Lines for 45+ years. He is survived by his children, Robyn Dolbin Chaisson of Massachusetts, Michael and his wife Brenda Dolbin of MD, Jody and Tammy Dolbin of TX, Timmy and Daneta Dolbin also of TX, and Tracey and Scott Cothran of MD, and his companion, Jane Wendling of MD. He also leaves behind his 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, his loving brother, Robert of PA, sisters Nancy Thompson and Shelley Smith of PA, nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Kathy Dolbin, parents Lorraine and Robert Dolbin, two daughters, Michele and Casey Dolbin, and brothers Thomas and James. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1pm at Skyview Memorial Park in Tamaqua, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Juveniles Diabetes Research Foundation, 825 Hammonds Ferry Rd, Suite H, Linthicum, MD, 21090. Online condolences may be made on
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019