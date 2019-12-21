John (Jack) Clement Kiefer, age 90, of Pasadena, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on December 12, 2019. Born in Price Hill, Cincinnati, Ohio on May 27, 1929 of the late Francis Xavier and Edna Cecile (Maguire) Kiefer. Jack served in the US Navy from 1948 to 1968 retiring as Senior Chief (AQCS). He continued his career at Westinghouse Electronic as a Quality Engineer, then ILS division Program Manager on advanced military programs until his retirement in 1992. In retirement, Jack loved playing golf, traveling with Karen and enjoying quiet time at home where he was an avid reader and sports fan. Jack was predeceased by his brother Francis (Bud) Kiefer and sisters, Vivian Stanley, Marilyn Smith and Sandra (Bootsie) Sparkman. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Karen Geddes Kiefer. He was the beloved father of Karen Bauer (Michael) of Havre de Grace, Maryland, John (Nikki) Kiefer of Arcadia, Florida, Jim (Linda) Kiefer of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, Vicki (Thomas) Bailey of Odenton, Maryland, Steven (Krista) Geddes and Stacey Danielson of Pasadena, Maryland. He was adored by his 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his siblings, Anna Kraynek, Robert and James Kiefer and Donna Smith. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite cause. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. Visit DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com to leave your thoughts and prayers for the family.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019