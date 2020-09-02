On Saturday, August 29, 2020, John C. Kozenski, Jr., 56, of Glen Burnie, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore. He was the husband of Debbie Wolford-Kozenski. John was born on November 27, 1963 in Baltimore to Peggy (Litzenberger) Peffley and the late John C. Kozenski, Sr. He had worked for the Glen Burnie Farmer's Co-Op, then worked for Meyers Seed of Baltimore from 1988 until August 10th, 2020. He was the current President of the Anne Arundel County Fair, a position he had held since 2002. He was also the past president of MAAFS; and was a long-time volunteer and supporter of 4-H, FFA, and the Maryland Farm Bureau. Johns is survived by his wife Debbie; mother Peggy; Step-Mother Mary Kozenski; Sisters, Lori Gray and Betty Edwards; Brother, Bill Reese; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and his fur-baby, Daisy May. He was preceded in death by his father; and one sister, Dawn Edman. Public visitation will be on Friday, September 4th from 6-8pm and again on Saturday, September 5th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Singleton Funeral and Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We ask that you keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home. Flowers are welcomed, and donations in his memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store