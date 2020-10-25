John "Jack" Caldwell Peters, of Deale, Maryland passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Thursday, October 15, 2020. Jack died in the 76th year of his life after a courageous and extended battle with cancer and heart issues. In the preceding weeks, Jack enjoyed visits from family and friends, recalling favorite episodes from throughout his life. Jack was born on January 12th, 1945 to Marianne Caldwell and Sidney Arthur Peters. He grew up in Potomac, Maryland and, after graduating from high school, attended Potomac State College. In late 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Merced A.F.B., California. He was subsequently stationed at U-Tapao R.T.N.A.F., Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1968, having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon discharge, Jack began working for Delta Airlines, based at Washington, D.C.'s National Airport, and was involved in numerous aspects of ground operations in support of passenger service. Jack became an FAA licensed Airframe and Power Plant Mechanic, whose know-how on Delta-operated Boeing aircrafts was a source of personal pride. He continued serving Delta and the traveling public for over three decades, retiring in 2001, whereupon he received deserved accolades and well-wishes from numerous colleagues and friends. In 1971, Jack met Anne Ammarell and they were married on October 14th, 1972. A home and a family soon followed. In addition to the joy he found in fatherhood, Jack's mechanical tendencies translated into myriad interests that became lifelong sources of enjoyment. Jack's love for motorboating was outweighed only by his constant tinkering, joyfully fueled by his determination to optimize the function of whatever he came across, whether it was an airplane, a car, a boat, or his household doorbell. Jack loved the United States of America. He suffered neither simpletons nor elites, regarding each as an anathema to his view of a true citizen of the American republic. He also loved his retirement and was well-known in the Deale community for being quite the lovable and memorable character. Jack (self-addressed and lovingly known as Peetuz) maintained true and lasting friendships throughout his life and will be greatly missed. Jack is survived by Anne; son David of Shady Side, MD; daughter Cathleen of Brooklyn, NY; sister Nancy of Glen Allen, VA; brothers Jim of Euless, TX and Bill of Silver Spring, MD; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his boat, "Something Special". Each enjoys notable memories of Jack ("a you-nee-Q Ah-mer-E-can!"). Viewings will be held at John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD on Tuesday, 27th October, 2020 from two to four o'clock p.m. and from six to eight o'clock p.m. A private interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020 with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help cover expenditures or to near and dear charities chosen by Jack: Wounded Warrior Project
, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, and Shriners Hospitals for Children
.