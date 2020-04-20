Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Cedric Ferguson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Ferguson died on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at the Roxborough hospital in Philadelphia, PA. The cause of death was infection following surgery. He was 51. John was born on August 4, 1968 in Nashua, New Hampshire to loving parents Melissa and Johnny Ferguson. He was the namesake of his father, John Cedric Ferguson, Sr. and his grandfather, Cedric Laster Ferguson, both deceased. John was raised in Anne Arundel County, MD. and attended public schools, graduating from South River High school in 1986. He chose to work in retail including The Hecht Company and Nordstrom in Annapolis and Mid Atlantic area. His extensive training made him a valued source of skin care expertise for clients, family and friends. He left Maryland and lived in NJ for a short time. Later he moved to Newmarket Ontario, Canada where he married and lived a contented life for over ten years. He loved animals and often helped his elderly neighbors who lived alone. He was a talented and creative cook. He will be remembered for his hearty laugh and sense of humor. He leaves behind his beloved spouse, Dennis Frankland of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, his parents, Melissa (Lund) Bellinger and Frank Bellinger of Crisfield, MD. and his younger brother Patrick Erin Ferguson and his wife Meredith (Luecker) Ferguson of Annapolis, MD. His family also includes his Aunt Beckey Lund and Vern Miskowich (spouse) of Delaware, Aunt Bunny (Lund) and David Callahan of CA, Aunt Sonee (Ferguson) and Floyd Hasty of NC., Aunt Jeanne Ferguson of NC., Uncle Donnie and Janis Collins of Alabama. His cousins include Michelle Graveline and Diane Delk of New Mexico, Matt and Helen Callahan of CA., Kellee and Boyd Hawley of NC., Jamie and Jason Stroud of NC., Erin and Dr. John Buck of NC., and several nieces and nephews. The Ferguson family provided a unique and wonderful start to his life. John was always close to his comical and clever grandmothers, Pollie Moran Lund and Mabel Bragg Ferguson, both deceased. Special friends and extended family include Darren Wood (Haliburton, Ontario, Canada), Francisco Seybold (PA), Ron Berger (PA) and Cammy and Rodney of Rodney Law Studio (MD). In lieu of flowers, please say a special prayer for John or donate your time or goods to your local animal shelter. A virtual online memorial will be held to honor John's life at

