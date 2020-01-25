Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Christy McCoy. View Sign Service Information St Anne's Episcopal Church 199 Duke of Gloucester St Annapolis, MD 21404 Memorial service 11:00 AM Saint Anne's Episcopal Church Church Circle Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Christy McCoy of Annapolis, Maryland and Taos New Mexico is presumed deceased. He disappeared while skiing alone in Taos, NM on January 2nd. John was born on July 22, 1947 to John Christy McCoy senior and Madeleine Lesser McCoy, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his sisters Ann Ziegler (James) of Chester MD and Mary Micket (Wes) of Rochester NY, two nephews Samuel Ziegler (Rachel Chellappa) of San Jose CA and Matthias Ziegler (Charlotte Liu) of Oakton VA and great nephews, Oliver, Sebastian and Quentin and great nieces, Lorelei and Adriana. He attended Notre Dame University and was a life-long Notre Dame fan returning every year for football games. After graduating from Notre Dame, John spent two years in the Peace Corps in Lesotho, Africa. He returned to the Washington area and recieved a law degree from George Washington University, and then spent his law career with the firm of Arent-Fox in Washington, becoming a partner early in his career. Upon retiring he moved to Annapolis, MD, and divided his time between Annapolis and Taos. John was an avid skiier and had skiied several times in the Alps and the Andes and returned annually for many years to spend four months skiing in Taos. He also was an accomplished scuba diver, diving on several occasions every year in the Carribean. He had also dived in the Galapago Islands, on the Australian Great Barrier Reef and in New Guinea. He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro when he was in his sixties. Since the 1970's, he had sailed - keeping his boat in Annapolis. He was a thirty year member of the Eastport Yacht Club and recently served on the condo board of his home condo: The Tecumseh Association. John was a loving brother and devoted uncle. He valued his friendships and maintained life long friendships with numerous people. He will be missed. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 15th at 11am at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church, Church Circle Annapolis. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall. The family requests that donations be made to in his name.

