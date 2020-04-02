John Alfred Coleman of Bowie, MD died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. He was 91. He was born March 26, 1928 in Easton, MD the son of Elwood and Mary Coleman. He graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1945 and Washington College in 1949. He married Evelyn Newnam on Dec. 9, 1950. John was a veteran who worked 30 years for the MD highway Admin. He was a professional Duck Pin Bowler, avid golfer and 6 times club champion. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and two brothers, Winnie and Julian. He is survived by two sons, Bruce and Phillip Coleman, one daughter, Teresa Galford, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, April 5, 2020 from 1-3pm at Crumpton Asbury United Methodist Church in Crumpton, MD. Services will be private following the visitation. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Crumpton Asbury United Methodist Church P.O. Box 343 Crumpton, MD 21628. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020