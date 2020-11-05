1/1
John Crisp
John Riley Crisp (Johnny), 69, died on October 28, 2020. Born in Washington DC, he spent most of his life in Bowie, Maryland. John was well known for his wide circle of devoted friends, extensive collection of country music, watches, and model cars, and love for a good cup of coffee with neighbors and family. He was a gentle soul, who will be lovingly remembered for his kindness and infectious smile. John attended Melwood Horticultural Training Program in Upper Marlboro, before beginning a 33-year career with Custom Lawn Care Service. For most of his life, he met regularly with his church group at the home of Anne and Bob Cullen. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time at the Bowie Senior Center, bowling in a local league, and spending time with family and friends. John is survived by his sisters Diane Dormio, Jane Lienesch (Doug), his nieces and nephews Nicki Johnson (Mike Ricker), Ronan Ricker, Ben & Molly Lienesch, and his longtime companion, Miss Debbie Burns. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Crisp and father, Riley Crisp. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time. A tree will be planted in his memory at Acorn Hill Park, Bowie, Maryland, in honor of a life well lived. Our family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Holly Center in Salisbury, Maryland, for their extraordinary care and compassion during John's illness with Alzheimer's Disease. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ARC Prince Georges County, 1401 McCormick Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin, Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service
504 Franklin Ave.
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 973-2434
4 entries
November 2, 2020

My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
November 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
November 2, 2020
To the Family,
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I know that you all have many wonderful and beautiful memories. Yet I know that this must be a very difficult time for you all. Please know that the God of comfort wants to comfort you.
Please read the following passages, when you have quiet moment.

Psalms 94: 17-19
2Corinthinians 1: 2-4
LS
November 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
