John Riley Crisp (Johnny), 69, died on October 28, 2020. Born in Washington DC, he spent most of his life in Bowie, Maryland. John was well known for his wide circle of devoted friends, extensive collection of country music, watches, and model cars, and love for a good cup of coffee with neighbors and family. He was a gentle soul, who will be lovingly remembered for his kindness and infectious smile. John attended Melwood Horticultural Training Program in Upper Marlboro, before beginning a 33-year career with Custom Lawn Care Service. For most of his life, he met regularly with his church group at the home of Anne and Bob Cullen. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time at the Bowie Senior Center, bowling in a local league, and spending time with family and friends. John is survived by his sisters Diane Dormio, Jane Lienesch (Doug), his nieces and nephews Nicki Johnson (Mike Ricker), Ronan Ricker, Ben & Molly Lienesch, and his longtime companion, Miss Debbie Burns. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Crisp and father, Riley Crisp. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time. A tree will be planted in his memory at Acorn Hill Park, Bowie, Maryland, in honor of a life well lived. Our family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Holly Center in Salisbury, Maryland, for their extraordinary care and compassion during John's illness with Alzheimer's Disease. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ARC Prince Georges County, 1401 McCormick Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.